Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets regular-season debut was cut short four snaps into the 2023 season after he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. However, New York is anticipating Rodgers, 40, will be a full participant eight months and nine days removed from the injury for their first organized team activities (OTAs) workout on May 20.

"He is here. He is working. The guy can still sling it. Obviously, he is still working through his rehab, but no issues on the trajectory which he is going," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Friday. "Once Phase 3 hits [OTAs], we're not anticipating any restrictions from what we can and can't do with him."

As the offseason activities ramp up, Rodgers will begin getting to know his new teammates a lot better. Especially one in particular.

Jets rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley, their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky, was New York's second pick of their incoming draft class as the Packers had possession of their second-round choice as part of the team's compensation package used to acquire Rodgers.

The rookie spoke to his new quarterback on draft night, but they have since struck up a friendship through texting in the days since.

"I only talked to him [Rodgers] on draft night. I've texted him the last couple nights," Corley said Friday. "I'm just like a little kid. He's the adult. He's the MVP, Hall of Famer and all those types of things. I'm just like a little kid talking to him all the time, texting him and trying to see what he's done to remain consistent in the league. The things he's done to work on his mental health, how he's kept his body alive so long. I've had conversations with him."

Their chats have even progressed to the point where Rodgers has now invited Corley to live in his guest house.

"He said I could stay in his guest house with him if I wanted to, so, yeah me and him are close," Corley said. "That's going to be my dawg while I'm here. No doubt."

Corley and Rodgers will certainly have plenty of room for activities, some of which will certainly include tossing the football around the yard.