The Los Angeles Rams will try to reverse their fortunes against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon in what has been a lopsided rivalry in recent years. San Francisco has won seven consecutive regular-season matchups between these teams, but Los Angeles recorded a victory in the NFC title game last year. The Rams snapped a two-game losing streak with a 24-10 win against Carolina in their last game, and they are coming off a bye week.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The latest Rams vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook list this game as a pick'em, while the over/under is set at 42.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. 49ers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Niners vs. Rams:

Rams vs. 49ers spread: Pick'em

Rams vs. 49ers over/under: 42 points

Rams vs. 49ers money line: Rams -110, 49ers -110

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles might not have had much success against San Francisco in the regular season in recent years, but it beat the 49ers in the NFC title game last season and is coming off its bye week. The Rams were able to get back on track prior to their bye week, beating Carolina by two touchdowns. They are facing a San Francisco defense that was exposed by Patrick Mahomes last week, allowing six touchdowns in seven drives.

The 49ers also gave up 9.1 yards per play against Kansas City, which was their worst mark in a game since 1965. Their defense is playing without Arik Armstead, who played in the first win over the Rams. Los Angeles is getting a boost offensively with the return of wide receiver Van Jefferson from the injured reserve, as he has not played since undergoing knee surgery in training camp.

Why the 49ers can cover

Los Angeles has been overvalued in the betting market since the end of last season, covering the spread just twice in its last eight games. The Rams have only scored more than 20 points twice this season, and those performances came against defenses that are much worse than San Francisco's. The 49ers bolstered their offense by adding star running back Christian McCaffrey from Carolina, giving bettors another reason to back the visitors on Sunday.

McCaffrey racked up 69 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards for Carolina when he faced this Los Angeles defense two weeks ago. He has better players around him in San Francisco, which is going to make life difficult on the Rams throughout this game. The 49ers have covered the spread in six consecutive meetings between these teams and will have a strong contingent of fans present at SoFi Stadium.

How to make Rams vs. 49ers picks

