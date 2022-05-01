On his way out from the Tennessee Titans, star wide receiver A.J. Brown took to social media to let the fans know that the trade to the Philadelphia Eagles was not his fault. Brown told ESPN he wanted to stay in Tennessee, but couldn't believe the Titans' couldn't come up with an offer that was worth $20 million per year. However, a new report indicates that Brown not only requested a trade, but that his camp was making some pretty big money requests behind the scenes as well.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Brown requested a change of scenery, and was asking the Titans for guaranteed money close to $80 million. This figure was also reported by ESPN's Turron Davenport, and SI's John Glennon. Brown's new four-year, $100 million deal with Philly came with $57 million guaranteed.

While Brown claimed the Titans' offer was $16 million per year that could reach $20 million per year with incentives, Russini reports that the Titans' offer was more than that, but that her source wouldn't share the actual numbers. Brown said he would have re-signed with the Titans for $22 million per year, but Glennon reports that Brown was asking for even more than the $25 million average he received from the Eagles.

There are always two sides to every story, and contract negotiations are an art form. It's curious as to if Brown is being honest whether he would re-sign with the Titans for $22 million per year, or if the Titans were even aware of that benchmark. Regardless, all of this is now in the past, as the Titans drafted Brown's replacement in Treylon Burks, and Brown received the kind of money that he wanted from another team.