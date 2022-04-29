One of the biggest surprises on a draft night full of them saw the Tennessee Titans trade wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 18 overall pick, as well as a third-round selection (No. 101).

Although Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team "went to the extreme to try and keep Brown," the receiver makes it seem like that was not exactly the case.

"This wasn't my fault," Brown said, according to ESPN. "I wanted to stay, but the deal they offered was a low offer. The deal they offered wasn't even $20 million a year."

Brown told ESPN that Tennessee's offer topped out at $16 million per season with incentives that would have driven the deal up to a $20 million average. "I would have stayed if they offered me $22 million," Brown said.

Apparently, the $2 million to $6 million gap was too much for the Titans' liking, which led them to make the deal.

"The trade thing kind of manifested itself from them, and we really started working on that over the last 18, 20 hours," general manager Jon Robinson said. "I dealt with [Brown's agent], went back and forth really over the last two to three weeks and just realized that the gap was really too far for us to bridge."

Instead, Brown received a four-year, $100 million extension from the Eagles that contains $57 million in guarantees. The Titans, meanwhile, used the No. 18 overall pick on Brown's replacement, Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.