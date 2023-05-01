Aaron Rodgers hasn't even been with the Jets for a week, but it seems he's already making his presence felt in New York and not just with his new team.

The quarterback has only been with the Jets for five days, and it might not be an exaggeration to say he's already the most popular person in New York.

On the Jets' end, he already seems to be a popular guy in the locker room. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Rodgers over the weekend, and he said the four-time MVP is already making his presence felt.

"We're a really, really young team, especially on offense," Saleh said, via PFT. "And just to watch him and [offensive coordinator] Nathaniel [Hackett] and the way they communicate together and he's already made his presence felt with regards to meetings and input, just discussions on all of the different things we're trying to get accomplished on offense, so he's a tremendous human, first and foremost, Aaron is. Just listening, there is little, subtle things I'm not going to get into, but he definitely cares about people and you can tell in the way he speaks to people, so really fortunate that he's here."

Not only does Rodgers already seem to be a popular guy in the locker room, but Jets fans in New York have already fully embraced him. Over the weekend, Rodgers got a standing ovation at two different sporting events in New York.

First, Rodgers was at Madison Square Garden for the Ranger's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Rodgers was introduced to the crowd during the second period of the game, and well, you can hear their response below.

They seemed to like him.

Less than 24 hours later, Rodgers was back at the Garden for the Knicks' Game 1 loss to the Heat in the second-round of the NBA playoffs. Once again, Rodgers was put in the spotlight during the game, and once again, he got a giant ovation.

It's pretty clear that everyone in New York is excited about the arrival of Rodgers, and they'll be even more excited if he can end the Jets' 12-year drought without a playoff berth. The Jets haven't been to the postseason since 2010, which is the longest drought of any team in the NBA, NHL, MLB or NFL.

If Rodgers ends that drought, his popularity will only continue to shoot up in the Big Apple.