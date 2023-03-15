Four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that he intends to play for the New York Jets this upcoming season. The Green Bay Packers legend OK'd a trade to New York, and now both teams are working on compensation to make it official.

Rodgers also considered hanging up the cleats for good, but he will be back for his 19th NFL season. It's wild to think about, but No. 12 is off to the Big Apple. But wait, isn't the Jets' No. 12 retired?

Franchise legend Joe Namath had his No. 12 retired in 1985, but during a January appearance on "Tiki & Tierney," he said he would allow Rodgers to wear his number if it meant he would be playing for the Jets.

"I hope it can come true but it's farfetched: I know Mr. [Jets owner Woody] Johnson's trying to get a quarterback. If there's a way he can get Rodgers," Namath said. "I'm a big Rodgers fan, and I noticed that he wears number 12 of course. Man, if we get him, is he still going to wearing number 12? Because that number was retired years ago…"

Namath was then informed that it would be up to him if the No. 12 were to be unretired.

"Well, it's on ownership. It's different ownership. Different people. And I'd sure love Rodgers if he's there," Namath said. "Yeah, I want him to wear his number. We established ourselves and we've got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty, yeah! It'd be great to have him in New York."

Rodgers was asked on The Pat McAfee Show whether or not he would take the No. 12 in New York. He said he hadn't made that decision just yet.

"With respect to the emotions, I think there'll be time for all those conversations down the road," Rodgers said.

Rodgers pointed to former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as a reason he's joining the Jets. The former Denver Broncos head coach signed on to be New York's new offensive coordinator this offseason.

"There's a lot of reasons why the Jets are attractive, but there's one coach who has meant as much to me as any coach that I've ever had, and he happens to be the coordinator there," Rodgers said.