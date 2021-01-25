Aaron Rodgers has now come within one victory of guiding the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl in two straight seasons, but judging by his comments after Sunday night's NFC Championship loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there may not even be a chance for a third straight title-game appearance, at least in Green Bay. Addressing reporters after the Packers' 31-26 defeat, Rodgers said his future is "uncertain" and talked repeatedly about "the finality" of this particular loss, indirectly hinting that he may or may not be under center with the Packers in 2021.

"I don't know," Rodgers said when asked where he goes from here. "I really don't know. There's a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I'm gonna have to take some time away, for sure, and just clear my head and just kinda see what's going on with everything. It's pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year. That makes the finality of it all kind of you hit you like a ton of bricks."

Most of Rodgers' comments about roster turnover centered on his colleagues, like impending free agent Aaron Jones. But the quarterback made it a point to include himself in speculation about a new-look team in 2021 and beyond.

"A lot of guys' ... futures are uncertain, myself included," he said. "That's what's sad about it, getting this far ... The uncertainties is tough, the finality of it all."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur, for what it's worth, was strong in his support for Rodgers, the presumptive 2020 NFL MVP, after the game. But even his words left room for a potential change under center: "I sure as hell hope so," he said, when asked if Rodgers will be back. "I mean, the guy is the MVP of this league. He's the heart and soul of our football team. So, hell yeah. He better be back here. He's our leader."

Rodgers is under contract with Green Bay through 2023. But the Packers aren't necessarily tied to the QB beyond this season. They can save about $5.5 million by trading the 37-year-old signal-caller this offseason, and Rodgers himself said before the 2020 campaign that he expects to finish his career elsewhere.