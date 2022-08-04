The major headline surrounding the Green Bay Packers entering 2022 is the wide receiving corps, as Davante Adams' departure has many wondering if the Packers are set to take a step backward. Green Bay selected Christian Watson as a potential replacement with the second pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but with him on the PUP list, there's been another rookie wideout stealing attention in training camp.

The Packers drafted Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and he's looked like a steal to this point. Even star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has noticed that this new target is different.

"Every single day, there's been at least one 'wow' play. And that's rare for a young guy like that," Rodgers said, via Packers Wire. "We've had some guys over the years do that, but they are all in the top 10 of Packers receiving history. Good start for him."

Doubs has flashed in catching the deep ball, making tough catches over defenders and in the red zone. He was a headliner on the first day of training camp, and hasn't let up. At 6-foot-2 and a little north of 200 pounds, Doubs has shown off his speed, ball skills and the ability to control his body to his benefit when it comes to those 50/50 balls.

"He's consistent, man," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said, via the Associated Press. "He's got a great routine and he just goes out there with the right mentality and he's done a really good job up to this point. But it's still early on. I mean, shoot, we haven't even played a preseason game yet. But I like what we see in practice."

The two-time First Team All-Mountain West player recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and at least nine touchdowns in his final two seasons at Nevada, capping his collegiate career with 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. It's true that it's very early in the preseason, and that we've seen players flash in training camp who ultimately did not make their mark when meaningful football was played, but Doubs could be a player who helps replace Adams' production in the receiving game, and ultimately aid the Packers in retaining their title of king of the NFC North.