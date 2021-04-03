The road beyond 2021 for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is murky at best, which is quite surprising considering the quarterback is hot off the heels of another MVP season. Still, after the club selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, that essentially started the clock to Rodgers one day giving way to the young signal-caller. Contractually speaking, that could come as early as 2022 as the Packers could free up around $22.6 million off their cap by cutting ties with Rodgers after next season.

It's a fate not lost on the 37-year-old quarterback, who made waves at the tail end of last season when he acknowledged his uncertain future. In late January, he characterized his future as a "beautiful mystery." Then, after Green Bay's NFC Championship loss to the Buccaneers, Rodgers noted that there were "a lot of unknowns" about his immediate status with the team. While he looks secure with the Packers for next season, anything beyond that seems to be anyone's guess, including Rodgers.

"So far, it's definitely been my team," Rodgers told ESPN's Kenny Mayne during a one-on-one interview. "I said last year I didn't know if that was actually possible to be able to finish there. I still feel that's kind of where we're at. I don't know that a lot of that is in my hands. I guess we'll just kind of see as we go."

When Mayne pressed Rodgers about simply not decreeing that he wants to remain a Packer for the rest of his career, Rodgers said, "Ken, you and I both know that's not how it works."

These most recent comments by Rodgers jive with how he's characterized his future with the Packers throughout. While consistent, it'll hardly make anyone in the Green Bay area sleep easier as it does appear like Rodgers is bracing for a departure at some point. Again, Love is a key X-factor in all this. Once the Packers feel like he's ready to ascend into the starting role (if he ever reaches that point), tough conversations will need to be had about how they go about cashing in on their first-round investment while he's still on his rookie contract. That, in turn, puts Rodgers firmly in limbo.

What could put some of this chatter on a temporary hiatus would be a restructured contract between Rodgers and the team that paints a clearer picture of what the future is for both sides. However, no such agreement has come to pass at this point which means a curious eye will continue to be monitoring the status of one of the game's best players.