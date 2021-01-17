Chad Henne never threw a pass -- or played a snap -- in the postseason prior to Sunday's AFC divisional playoffs, despite 11 seasons in the NFL. When Henne finally got his shot at postseason glory, he took advantage of the opportunity.

Filling in for Patrick Mahomes -- who was ruled out with a concussion -- Henne had to preserve Kansas City's lead and get the Chiefs back to the AFC Championship Game. Facing a third-and-14 with two minutes left and the Chiefs needing a first down to seal the game, Henne rolled to his left on a bootleg and took off for 13 yards -- landing just short of the first down marker.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid faced a tough decision with his backup quarterback: run the clock down and punt with a five-point lead -- or go for it at the Kansas City 48-yard line and seal the win. Reid chose to throw with his backup quarterback, the most surprising play of the NFL postseason.

Henne completed the pass to Tyreek Hill and won the game for the Chiefs, sending Arrowhead Stadium into a frenzy.

Henne finished 6 for 8 for 66 yards and an interception in the win, but came up clutch when it mattered most. The Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the third straight season, their third consecutive year hosting the title game -- the first AFC team to accomplish the feat.

The Chiefs may have to rely on Henne next week, who found his way into Kansas City postseason lore. An unexpected play from the most unexpected of players.