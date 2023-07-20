From the moment Aaron Rodgers requested a trade, it seemed like his most likely landing spot was with the New York Jets. New York had a glaring need at the position, had hired Nathaniel Hackett as its offensive coordinator, and was motivated to get a deal done. When the Jets signed former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract early in free agency, it seemed all but assured that a Rodgers deal would eventually follow.

But it took a while for it to actually go down. Lazard signed on March 17, and the Jets and Packers did not consummate a Rodgers trade until April 26 -- the day before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ahead of their first training camp in New York, Lazard was asked if there was ever any point where he doubted that Rodgers was actually going to land with the Jets.

"There was probably like an 8-hour period of time where I'm like, 'What the f---, bro?' And he was like, 'It's gonna happen,'" Lazard said." And I was just like... We obviously had a very deep conversation and talked about the possibilities of where he would go, where I would go."

No details just yet on when that 8-hour period took place or why Lazard was worried, or what led to that period lasting only 8 hours. But apparently, there was a minor, momentary freakout on Lazard's end before Rodgers calmed his fears. And now, they'll be playing together once again, only while wearing slightly different green jerseys.