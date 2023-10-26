Arthur Smith is more than happy to talk football, including Sunday's upcoming game between the Falcons and Titans. He isn't however, interested in talking about topics he considers examples of sensationalism.

An example of that is recent outside criticism of Falcons second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. A first-time starter, Ridder has helped lead the Falcons to a 4-3 start. He hasn't done particularly well protecting the ball, however, with seven interceptions and six fumbles so far.

"Probably because of toxic groupthink," Smith said when asked about some of the criticism directed towards Ridder, via the team's website. "I think a lot of people don't watch the film. (They think) it's boring. So, momentum. You see it all around the world. Things get spun out of control. Sounds smart if somebody says it, maybe they know what they're talking about, and there it goes. It's a groupthink.

"People get labels put on them. ... I just try to be objective. Look at the results, watch the tape, focus on us and what we can improve. ... There's a lot of guys in Canton, Ohio, that I'm sure at some point people thought they couldn't do it for whatever reason."

Desmond Ridder ATL • QB • #9 CMP% 65.4 YDs 1630 TD 6 INT 6 YD/Att 7.15 View Profile

Smith offered a similar response when asked about the NFL looking into Bijan Robinson not being on last week's injury report despite the Falcons rookie running playing just six snaps during last week's win over the Buccaneers. Smith said after the game that Robinson's lack snaps was due to him "not felling all that great."

"Are you talking about sensationalized things? I understand outrage and drama sells. If you really understand how things really operate, there's nothing there," Smith responded. "I haven't given it one second of thought."

Regarding his team, Smith acknowledged that everyone -- Ridder included -- has to do a better job taking care of the ball if the Falcons are going to continue having success. That includes in their upcoming game against the Titans, a team Smith spent a decade with prior to coming to Atlanta.

"We can't keep making the mistakes we've made and expect to win the game when you're playing a good team," Smith said.

While Ridder will start Sunday's game for Atlanta, there are questions regarding who will be under center for the Titans with starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill dealing with an ankle injury. Rookie quarterback Will Levis is reportedly expected to start, but second-year quarterback Malik Willis is also expected to take some snaps.

Regardless of who is under center for Tennessee, Smith knows his team cannot beat themselves if it expects to come out on top.

"I promise you this," Smith said. "They will be ready to go. If we don't play our best game, and we're not prepared, we'll be embarrassed."