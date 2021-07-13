Justin Fields might own the headlines for the Chicago Bears in 2021 -- along with their efforts to leave Soldier Field -- but don't forget about the possibility of what David Montgomery might do this coming season. The 24-year-old is entering just his third year as a pro, but made his presence felt in 2020 when he rushed for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns, ultimately finishing the season with 1,508 yards from scrimmage and 10 combined TDs.

Despite that career-best campaign, however, there are still questions on if head coach Matt Nagy left meat on the bone with the Bears running game last year. Many argue he most certainly did, and point at Nagy's propensity toward pulling back on the run game in moments when he probably shouldn't.

In a recent chat with NBC Sports' "Under Center Podcast," Nagy gave insight into that thought process/debate.

"Depending on what the game is, what's happened the last couple years and why some of David's carries -- which aren't low --haven't been quite as high is a lot of guys get it in to four-minute mode in the fourth quarter," Nagy said.

He went on to set an expectation fantasy owners will be very interested in hearing.

"That's where they can get those extra for or five carries, which can bump them into the top five," he added. "You know, with 20 rushes a game. That's our goal."

In 2020, Montgomery didn't reach the 20 carry mark until Week 8, and not again until Week 14.

The Bears rode him to end the regular season -- the tune of 32, 23 and 22 carries in the final three weeks, respectively -- and all the former third-round pick did was produce 310 rushing yards and four rushing TDs during that stretch while averaging 4.03 yards per carry. Considering he did this despite uneven QB play that opposing defenses weren't forced to key in on, it goes without saying that when it comes to Montgomery, more is more.

"We want to have the lead so that we can give him the ball, so he has touches," Nagy said. "Because you know from just seeing him run the football, that guy in four-minute mode it takes more than one guy to bring him down. He's one of my favorite players on the team."

And whether it's running the ball more to help get the lead or doing so to hold it, Nagy says he's not allergic to doing either.

"Not at all," he said. "I understand what city I'm in and where we're at with Chicago and defense and running the ball. You have to be able to run the football in this league to be successful and set up the pass and that's our goal is to get better in every area."



With a commitment to getting him the ball more and the possibility of improved QB play, Montgomery could hit another level in 2021.