The Chicago Bears lost star wideout Darnell Mooney for the rest of the 2022 season after he suffered an ankle injury in the Week 12, 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, and they have now also lost one of their defensive stars for the foreseeable future.

Per NFL Media, safety Eddie Jackson suffered what appears to be a significant Lisfranc injury. Jackson is still fielding opinions on his foot injury, but he's considered out indefinitely at this time. The defensive back suffered the non-contact injury in the second quarter on a long Garrett Wilson touchdown. Jackson was backpedaling in coverage when his foot gave out.

The 28-year-old was in the midst of an impressive season, as he recorded 80 combined tackles, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four interceptions in 12 games played. The Bears have had their struggles on defense this season, but Jackson was a bright spot on that side of the ball, and his loss will be felt in the secondary.

Jackson has spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Bears after being drafted in the fourth round out of Alabama back in 2017. He earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2018, and made two straight Pro Bowls from 2018-19. With Jackson out, more pressure will be placed on safeties DeAndre Houston-Carson and Elijah Hicks.