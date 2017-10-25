Bears finally upgrade at WR by trading for Chargers' Dontrelle Inman

The Bears make a move to help out rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

The Bears desperately needed to acquire a competent receiver for Mitchell Trubisky's sake. On Wednesday, they did exactly that through a trade with the Chargers.

As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears traded the Chargers a seventh-round pick for Dontrelle Inman.

Schefter added that pick is conditional on Inman's production.

The Chargers confirmed the trade shortly after.

The Bears have needed a receiver ever since they decided to let Alshon Jeffery walk in free agency and then watched Cameron Meredith and Kevin White -- their top two receivers -- go down with injuries. The Bears' leading pass catchers are tight end Zach Miller and receiver Kendall Wright, both of whom have garnered 236 receiving yards. As a team, the Bears are ranked 31st in passing yards per game with 158.6. In their last two games -- both wins, somehow -- Trubisky has completed 12 of 23 passes. So yes, the Bears' passing game desperately needed help.

In Inman, the Bears are getting a receiver who has continually improved over the course of his career. In 2014, he totaled 158 yards. In 2015, his production grew to 486 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, he went for 810 yards and four touchdowns. He hasn't done much this season, though that has more to do with his usage considering he was buried behind guys like Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin, Tyrell Williams, and Mike Williams on the Chargers' depth chart. He's been targeted four times and has caught two passes for nine yards.

Of note:

At 3-4, the Bears are still alive in a crowded conference. Inman doesn't turn them into contenders, but he's a nice addition for a struggling offense. According to Spotrac, Inman is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, so this appears to be more of a half-season rental than a long-term move. 

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

