The Chicago Bears held a 10-point lead over the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 entering the fourth quarter, but ended up losing the game in spectacular fashion. Two Dustin Hopkins field goals and a 51-yard Amari Cooper touchdown gave Cleveland a three-point lead, but Justin Fields still had time to put together a game-winning drive.

With 32 seconds remaining in the game and no timeouts to work with, Fields led his offense onto the field. A 30-yard pickup from Tyler Scott got Chicago to the Browns' 45-yard line, and then it was Hail Mary time. Fields was flushed out of the pocket left side, set his feet and threw 50 yards down the field toward 12 players in the end zone. The ball was tipped up in the air, and fell directly into Darnell Mooney's lap -- but the wideout couldn't reel it in. Instead, the pass attempt was intercepted, securing a 20-17 win for the Browns.

Check out what happened here:

To say that's a play Mooney will want back is an understatement. The Bears have struggled with double-digit leads. In fact, this is the third game this season they have blown a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, which is tied for the most in a season in NFL history. The 21-point blown lead to the Denver Broncos in Week 4 was the largest in franchise history, then Chicago also blew a lead to the rival Detroit Lions just four weeks ago. This one, however, is especially brutal.