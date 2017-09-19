Bears legend Charles Tillman is reportedly training to become an FBI agent

Former Bears and Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman is taking on an unexpected post-NFL career. According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, Tillman is training to join the FBI.

The FBI, though, wouldn't confirm the report.

"We don't speak about personnel matters," special agent Garrett Croon, a spokesman for the Chicago bureau, told the Tribune.

This is surprising, considering most former players choose to go the commentary/analyst route -- and considering how intelligent of a player Tillman was, he probably would've been darn good at it -- but it actually makes some sense. After all, Tillman graduated from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. His dad served in the military. And Tillman won the NFL's Salute to Service award after the 2012 season.

"The military has played an influential part in my life," Tillman said at the time, via NFL.com. "Throughout my dad's 20 years of service, he learned about teamwork, leadership and commitment, and he taught me those same values. I'm thankful not only for what the military has done for me, but for what the members of our military sacrifice for this country. I appreciate the men and women of the United States Army, Air Force, Marine Corp, Navy and Coast Guard for protecting our homeland. The next time you pass a soldier, sailor, marine or airman on the street, kindly walk up to them and say, 'Thank you for your time and service.' I am honored to be the recipient of the 2012 Salute to Service Award."

Most importantly, Tillman is 36 years old. According to the Tribune, the FBI requires special agents to be younger than 37 at the time of appointment.

Tillman, drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft, spent the first 12 years of his career in Chicago, racking up 36 picks, eight defensive touchdowns, and an insane 42 forced fumbles. He played for the Panthers in 2015 and added two interceptions and two forced fumbles to his resume. He's a sneaky Hall of Fame candidate.

It wasn't just about the number of forced fumbles he racked up. It was the way he did it -- by literally punching the football:

When Tillman retired in 2016, ball carriers in the NFL could finally stop worrying about the "Peanut Punch" sneaking up on them. Now, though, criminals in the U.S. might want to be on the lookout for Tillman's timely fists.