A new member of the Chicago Bears has found himself in trouble with the law, as linebacker Matthew Adams was arrested on Thursday night and charged with misdemeanor illegal gun possession and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Per the Sun-Times, police found the items while searching a vehicle that had been reported as stolen. Officers questioned Adams, who was seen near the vehicle, and he said that the vehicle was his. The linebacker did have a license for the weapon, but not in the state of Illinois. Possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets in Chicago is a municipal code violation.

Adams signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason, following Matt Eberflus after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. In 58 career games played with nine starts, Adams has recorded 55 combined tackles and one fumble recovery. The Houston product was selected by Indy in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He reportedly has a court date scheduled for Aug. 24.