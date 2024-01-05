Justin Fields has received some big-name endorsements as the Bears' quarterback of the future, even with Chicago possessing the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But team president Kevin Warren isn't ready to publicly commit to Fields' coach, Matt Eberflus, telling reporters Friday that the Bears are "continually" evaluating the future of team leadership.

"As we said all along, we're just continually -- we'll stay focused on finishing the season strong, (then) take a big-picture, methodical look at everything," Warren said at a charity event, when asked about the coaching staff's standing. "And so I'm looking forward to heading to Green Bay tomorrow. I hope the team can keep playing well. ... I'm very pleased with the energy of our team, and it's not only on game days, it's around practice and around Halas Hall, the energy. The guys are playing hard, they're competing.

"We'll continually work as a franchise," Warren continued, "and I'm just really energized as a franchise where we are, what we have going on with the stadium, what we have going on internally ... and then what we have going on with our football team."

Warren, who joined the Bears last January, a year into Eberflus' tenure as head coach, has overseen a recent turnaround by the team on the field. After starting 2-7, Chicago has won five of its last seven games, and the team will have a chance to knock the rival Packers out of playoff contention with a Week 18 rematch. NFL Media recently reported that Eberflus, who went 3-14 in his first season on the job, is expected to return atop the staff as a result of the improvements.