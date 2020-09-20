The Bears were reportedly working hard on Saturday to lock up running back Tarik Cohen to a new deal before the team's Week 2 matchup with the Giants, and though it took into the wee hours of the night, that's exactly what happened. Cohen and the team agreed to a three-year extension worth $17.25 million early Sunday morning, with the possibility of making $1 million more in incentives, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told reporters. Cohen gets $9.533 million fully guaranteed with the possibility of earning an additional $2.5 million in guarantees.

The timing of this news couldn't be worse for the Bears' relationship with star receiver Allen Robinson, and it's now fair to wonder if this is what prompted the wideout's agitation following the Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions, which led to Robinson scrubbing his social media account of ties to the team.

Cohen is making just $2.13 million in base salary in 2020 on the last year of his rookie deal. A former fourth-round pick in 2017, Cohen hasn't been regarded as one of the best at his position; he is impactful as both a runner and a receiver though, having amassed 725 receiving yards in 2018 and 1,540 yards receiving in his first three seasons.

That said, Cohen's not a bell cow, having never rushed for more than 450 yards in a season and just 213 yards and zero rushing touchdowns in 2019 in 16 games (11 starts). The honor of No. 1 back goes to David Montgomery, and these are all reasons why Cohen's deal didn't come anywhere near the big extensions inked by other backs ahead of the season. Robinson, on the other hand, will command top-five money, making for a much more robust and lengthy conversation.