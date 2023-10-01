After giving up 70 points and 726 yards of total offense last week to the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos will try to rebound against a struggling Chicago Bears offense on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ . Chicago had a tough week of its own in Kansas City, losing 41-10 to the Chiefs with Taylor Swift watching from the press box. Both teams began the season with a sense of optimism after the Broncos hired Super Bowl winner Sean Payton as their head coach and the Bears overhauled their roster. However, now both need a victory and you may be able to stream this must-win game for both sides in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is set for 1 p.m. ET. Denver is a three-point road favorite in the latest Bears vs. Broncos odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points is 46.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS

How to watch Bears vs. Broncos

Bears vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Bears vs. Broncos time: 1 p.m. ET

Bears vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Week 4 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Bears

Before tuning into Sunday's Bears vs. Broncos game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 21-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Broncos vs. Bears, the model is going Over 46.5 total points. These two teams combined to give up a staggering 111 points and 1,182 yards of total offense in Week 3 and even though Denver did the heavy lifting, Chicago struggled defensively as well.

The Chiefs put up 456 yards of total offense and scored 41 points while going 10-of-14 on third-down conversions. Chicago's opponents have converted on 60% of third downs in 2023 (last in the NFL). The Bears only have one sack on the season and rarely force teams off schedule.

The Broncos similarly struggle to apply pressure on opposing passers (four sacks) and ranks last in the NFL in run defense. Chicago led the NFL in rushing a season ago and if it can get back on track on the ground, plenty of points could be scored. That's why the model projects the over hits on Sunday. You may be able to stream the game here.

