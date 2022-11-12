A NFC North rivalry game is on tap for Week 10 as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-6) visit Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-6). The Lions are coming off a 15-9 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, while the Bears are looking to bounce back from a tough 38-35 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Fields ran for 178 yards, a new NFL record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular season game, and threw for three touchdowns in the loss.

Bears vs. Lions spread: Bears -2.5

Bears vs. Lions over/under: 48.5 points

Bears vs. Lions money line: Chicago -145, Detroit +122

What you need to know about the Bears

The Bears have lost two straight games, but they were dramatically improved on the offensive side of the ball in both losses. The main reason for improvement has been the play of second-year quarterback Fields. Chicago made a concerted effort to re-work its offense to better fit Fields' skillset, and the results have been quite positive.

In Chicago's last two games, it has scored a total of 61 points. For reference, the Bears had scored only 107 points in their first seven games of the season (15.2 per game). In the last two games, Fields has completed 34 of 51 passes (66.7%) for 274 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions, and rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Fields and the Chicago offense have an opportunity to put up massive numbers this week against a banged up and inconsistent Detroit defense.

What you need to know about the Lions

The Lions didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 15-9 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Detroit, but it got scores from TE James Mitchell and TE Shane Zylstra. QB Goff ended up with a quarterback rating of 78.5

Few teams have been hit as hard by the injury bug as the Lions have in 2022. They may be fortunate enough to get a couple of key players back this week with linebacker and Hard Knocks star Malcolm Rodriguez, running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, and center Frank Ragnow all listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

