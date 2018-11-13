Bengals officially announce hiring of Hue Jackson as 'Special Assistant to the Head Coach'
Jackson is back with Cincinnati yet again
The Cincinnati Bengals made it official on Tuesday morning, announcing the hiring of Hue Jackson.
Jackson was fired as head coach of the Browns earlier this season, ending an ignominious tenure that saw the team compile a record of 3-36-1 in Jackson's 40 games in charge. During that time, the Browns ranked last in the league in winning percentage (obviously), last in points scored, second-to-last in points allowed, and last (by far) in point differential.
Prior to taking the Browns' job, though, Jackson had worked several jobs for the Bengals' organization under Marvin Lewis. He was a wide receivers coach from 2004 through 2006. After working for the Falcons, Ravens, and Raiders from 2007 through 2011, Jackson returned to the Bengals and held the titles of secondary assistant and special teams coach (2012), running backs coach (2013), and offensive coordinator (2014-2015). Cleveland then hired him away in 2016 and he became the first coach in NFL history to start two different seasons 0-14.
Alas, he's back. As a Special Assistant to the Head Coach.
Please allow me to make the very obvious joke that very many people have already made on Twitter: Hue Jackson is the Dwight Schrute of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jackson has the unique opportunity to either defeat or be defeated by the team that already fired him earlier this season, as the Bengals and Browns still have two games left against each other on the schedule. Perhaps the Bengals felt Jackson could give them some tips about how to stop Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb. He certainly did a good job of that on his own.
