Tyler Boyd and Xavien Howard were ejected for fighting during the first half of Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Just over a minute left in the half, Boyd and Howard were ejected after the two exchanged punches on the sideline after an incomplete pass. Boyd, who gave the Bengals the lead on a 72-yard touchdown pass earlier in the half, apparently took exception to Howard's late shove out of bounds.

The Bengals' second-round pick in the 2016 draft, Boyd entered Sunday's game with a team-high 72 receptions for 725 yards and three touchdowns. He is coming off of a 2019 season that saw him break the 1,000-yard receiving barrier for the first time in his career. Howard, who was selected 17 spots ahead of Boyd in the '16 draft, entered Sunday with a league-high seven interceptions. He finished the 2018 season with a league-high seven picks en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

Howard and the 7-4 Dolphins are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The 2-8-1 Bengals are in position to receive a top-five pick in the draft for a second-straight year.