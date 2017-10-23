Bengals' Vontaze Burfict reportedly won't be suspended for kicking at Steelers player

It doesn't sound like Vontaze Burfict's lengthy suspension history is going to be getting any longer this week. Despite kicking at the head of a Steelers player during the Bengals' loss on Sunday, Burfict won't face a suspension from the NFL, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell, who added that Burfict could still be fined.

Here's the incident in question, in which you can see Burfict kick at Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix's head:

Vontaze Burfict refused to shake the Steelers’ hands during coin toss and then tried to kick them. pic.twitter.com/a8qoqf4Mzu — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 22, 2017

After the game, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell expressed his displeasure with Burfict.

"Dude gotta go, man," Bell wrote on Twitter after seeing the replay. "That's not football at all," adding, "It's unbelievable the league is just condoning this activity. But if Rosie reacts, Rosie would be the one that would get into trouble."

He said something similar to reporters.

"My fullback got kicked in the face. That's just not football to me," Bell said. "I don't think that's a respectable play. For me, I just like to play respectable football. Whether you play tough or whatever it is, within the play, it is all fine. After the play, unnecessary things, trying to hurt people, I don't like that."

Burfict, of course, has a history of questionable plays. In the 2016 playoffs, he went head hunting and concussed Steelers receiver Antonio Brown. As a result, he was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season. He's also been accused of dirty hits against Ravens tight end Maxx Williams, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, and Bell. Burfict missed the first three games of the 2017 season for his illegal hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during a preseason game.

For now, Burfict appears to have dodged another suspension. But given his history, it'd be surprising if this ended up being the last controversial incident that he's involved in.