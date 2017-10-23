Le'Veon Bell: Vontaze Burfict has 'gotta go' after appearing to kick Steeler in head

Le'Veon Bell has seen enough of Vontaze Burfict to know that the Bengals linebacker didn't accidentally kick Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix seconds into Sunday's game.

Vontaze Burfict refused to shake the Steelers’ hands during coin toss and then tried to kick them. pic.twitter.com/a8qoqf4Mzu — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 22, 2017

Bell contends that Burfict knew exactly what he was doing.

"Dude gotta go, man," Bell wrote on Twitter after seeing the replay. "That's not football at all," adding: "It's unbelievable the league is just condoning this activity. But if Rosie reacts, Rosie would be the one that would get into trouble."

Bell, who had 192 total yards Sunday, sounded a similar tone in front of reporters shortly after the Steelers' 29-14 victory.

"My fullback got kicked in the face. That's just not football to me," Bell said. "I don't think that's a respectable play. For me, I just like to play respectable football. Whether you play tough or whatever it is, within the play, it is all fine. After the play, unnecessary things, trying to hurt people, I don't like that."

The Bengals linebacker has a long history of questionable play, including a sideline tackle that ended Bell's 2015 season in November, and a helmet-to-helmet hit on Antonio Brown during a January 2016 playoff game against the Steelers. The hit on Brown played a part in the league's decision to suspend Burfict for the first three games of the 2016 season. He has also been accused of dirty hits against Ravens tight end Maxx Williams, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, and former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount.

Burfict's actions against Bennett and Blount in an October 2016 game led former NFL head of officials Mike Pereira to say that anything short of a(nother) suspension would be unacceptable. Now the question becomes if one of the Bengals' best players, who was already suspended for the first three games of the 2017 regular season for a dirty hit against the Chiefs during the preseason, will be suspended again because he can't control himself.