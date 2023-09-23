The Titans could be an appealing choice for Week 3 NFL knockout pool picks. Tennessee is coming off a win and faces a Browns team on a short week that just lost star running back Nick Chubb. Cleveland has the No. 1 rushing offense in the league, so losing a core player could make the Browns vulnerable for Week 3 NFL eliminator picks. However, not everyone would prefer to utilize this matchup-based approach with their Week 3 NFL survivor strategy. If that's the case, which teams should draw your focus this week? Before finalizing any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

For Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Cincinnati Bengals, even though they are favorites over the Los Angeles Rams. Whenever you rank in the bottom five in both passing and rushing, then you get 0-2 starts like what Cincinnati has thus far. The Bengals have trotted out arguably the league's worst offense through two weeks and rank 30th in points and 32nd in yards. Joe Burrow (calf) has not looked healthy, so Cincinnati will either have a hobbled Burrow for Week 3 or give Jake Browning his first career start. Undrafted out of Washington, this is Browning's fifth NFL season, but he has fewer career completions than running back Joe Mixon, who has one.

This is a poor matchup for the Bengals since the Rams lead the NFL in time of possession and yards per drive. Thus, they will eat up the clock, giving Cincinnati's struggling offense even fewer possessions to put points on the board. That offense has scored just two touchdowns in two games and has yet to lead at any point this season. Cincinnati may right the ship at some point, but the Rams aren't the type of opponent to do that against. Thus, the model advises to look elsewhere than the Bengals for Week 3 NFL survivor pools. See which team to pick here.

