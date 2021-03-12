Daryl Williams is staying in Buffalo. On Friday, Williams and the Bills came to terms on a three-year contract. The contract is worth $28.2 million with $14 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Williams' signing comes a day after the Bills came to terms with linebacker Matt Milano on a four-year, $44 million deal. Earlier this month, Buffalo signed safety Micah Hyde to a two-year extension.

The 102nd pick in the 2015 draft, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Williams started two games during his rookie season. That season, Williams helped the Panthers win a franchise-record 15 regular-season games en route to an NFC title. Williams broke into the starting lineup in 2016 and made a career-high 16 starts during the 2018 season. After injuries limited him to just one game in 2018, Williams made 12 starts in 2019, his final season with the Panthers.

Last year, Williams signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Bills. For the second time in his career, Williams started in each of his 16 games. Williams' play helped the Bills' offense finish second in the NFL in scoring, third in passing, and first in third down efficiency.

"Once I got here, the guys made me feel really comfortable," Williams told the media during the 2020 playoffs. "When I first got here, the whole staff told me, 'We want you to be yourself.' I'm a quiet guy, but when I get comfortable, I smile, I talk, I start to act like myself. This organization, this city has helped me do that."

Williams and the Bills will look to build off of what they accomplished in 2020. Last season, the Bills had their most successful season since 1995, winning their first division and playoff game in 25 years. Buffalo won two playoff games this past winter to advance to the franchise's first AFC title game since 1993.

Despite being the division champion, the Bills are tied for the 23rd-easiest schedule for 2021 based on last year's records. They had the fifth-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL entering the 2020 season.