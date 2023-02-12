Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not need surgery after battling through a significant injury to his right elbow during the second half of the 2022 season, and is on track to be healthy for the 2023 season, per an NFL Media report.

Allen suffered the injury in the loss against the Jets on Nov. 6 and downplayed the injury at the time. Doctors are confident that the rest has been beneficial for the quarterback and has made great progress in the recovery. Allen had to wear a brace for multiple games due to the injury.

The 26-year-old did not reinjure the elbow during the remainder of the season, which was more good news that he would not require surgery and could finish the recovery in the offseason.

Last month, Allen said the initial prognosis from the doctors "wasn't too optimistic about me playing" for two to four weeks. He got a platelet-rich plasma injection to help with the recovery.

This is not Allen's first elbow injury, as he also suffered a UCL sprain during his rookie season causing him to miss four games. The current injury is less significant than the UCL sprain.