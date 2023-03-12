The Buffalo Bills have ensured linebacker Matt Milano will remain in Western New York through the 2026 season after both sides agreed to a two-year contact extension, the team announced Sunday. Milano, 28, had a career-high 11 passes defended and tied his career high in interceptions with three, which led to his first Pro Bowl selection as well as All-Pro honors in 2022.

Milano and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt are the only players in the NFL with 25 or more tackles for loss and multiple interceptions since the start of the 2021 season. The Bills have allowed an average of 17.4 points per game in that span, the fewest in the league.

The signing reportedly adds $6 million in cap space for the Bills this offseason, according to ESPN. The team is still roughly $13 million over the cap with three days left to be cap compliant at the start of the new league year on March 15.