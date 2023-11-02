The Bills acquired cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Packers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Two days later, they've bolstered their defense with another former Eagles veteran, signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Joseph, 35, had been a free agent since March, but he also waited until midseason to join a team in 2022, when he became an immediate contributor for the Eagles after joining the club in November. Buffalo, meanwhile, had been eyeing help along the defensive line, with starter DaQuan Jones on injured reserve with a pectoral issue since mid-October.

The Bills have specifically struggled in run defense, ranking in the bottom half of NFL teams through eight games. That's Joseph's specialty; the 329-pound veteran has long thrived as a gap-plugger on the interior.

A two-time Pro Bowler who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Giants and Vikings, Joseph had 20 tackles in eight games for the Eagles late last year. He also had a fumble recovery in the playoffs, serving as a key member of a D-line rotation that produced the most sacks in the league.

Like Douglas, who began his career with the Eagles, Joseph could be slotted into an immediate starting role -- or close to it -- for the Bills, who will be up against the reigning AFC runner-up Bengals on Sunday night.