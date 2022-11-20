Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will face Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The location of the game was moved to Detroit due to inclement weather in New York, which means the Bills will be on the road in Motor City two straight weeks with their Week 12 opponent being the Lions. Buffalo is trying to get back in the win column after back-to-back three-point losses. The Bills will take their frustrations out on a Browns team that hasn't found any consistency this season as they play in the shadow of Deshaun Watson's suspension. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 8-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 50. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can now get 50% off one year of the Paramount+ Essential or Premium plan with code ALLYEAR. Offer valid until 12/31, so sign up now here.

How to watch Browns vs. Bills

Bills vs. Browns date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Bills vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+

Week 10 NFL picks for Browns vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bills vs. Browns, the model is picking Buffalo to cover the spread. The line for this game has changed greatly over the course of the week because of the location change, but the model still expects Buffalo to pull out the win.

Buffalo should be plenty angry after its last two games, especially last week's overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Allen likely hasn't slept well since throwing that game-defining interception, which brings him to four picks over the last two games, all of which were in the red zone. Expect the Bills to come out and punish the Browns even though they've had to quickly adjust mentally to not playing at home. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more. Get your first year for 50% off with the promo code ALLYEAR here.