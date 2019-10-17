Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Buffalo (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Buffalo 4-1-0; Miami 0-5-0

What to Know

Buffalo and Miami are even-steven against one another since 2016 (both 3-3), but not for long. Buffalo will take on Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field after a week off. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Dolphins winning the first 21-17 at home and the Bills taking the second 42-17.

Two weeks ago, Buffalo had a touchdown and change to spare in a 14-7 win over Tennessee. Meanwhile, Miami had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the squad lost 17-16 to Washington. Miami's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row.

Buffalo's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 0-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo comes into the game boasting the second fewest passing touchdowns allowed per game in the league at three. Less enviably, the Dolphins are stumbling into the matchup with the most yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 439.8 on average. So the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York

New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a big 17-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Buffalo have won five out of their last eight games against Miami.