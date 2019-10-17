Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins football game

Who's Playing

Buffalo (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Buffalo 4-1-0; Miami 0-5-0

What to Know

Buffalo and Miami are even-steven against one another since 2016 (both 3-3), but not for long. Buffalo will take on Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field after a week off. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Dolphins winning the first 21-17 at home and the Bills taking the second 42-17.

Two weeks ago, Buffalo had a touchdown and change to spare in a 14-7 win over Tennessee. Meanwhile, Miami had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the squad lost 17-16 to Washington. Miami's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row.

Buffalo's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 0-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo comes into the game boasting the second fewest passing touchdowns allowed per game in the league at three. Less enviably, the Dolphins are stumbling into the matchup with the most yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 439.8 on average. So the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a big 17-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Buffalo have won five out of their last eight games against Miami.

  • Dec 30, 2018 - Buffalo 42 vs. Miami 17
  • Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 21 vs. Buffalo 17
  • Dec 31, 2017 - Buffalo 22 vs. Miami 16
  • Dec 17, 2017 - Buffalo 24 vs. Miami 16
  • Dec 24, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. Buffalo 31
  • Oct 23, 2016 - Miami 28 vs. Buffalo 25
  • Nov 08, 2015 - Buffalo 33 vs. Miami 17
  • Sep 27, 2015 - Buffalo 41 vs. Miami 14

