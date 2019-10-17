Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 4-1-0; Miami 0-5-0
What to Know
Buffalo and Miami are even-steven against one another since 2016 (both 3-3), but not for long. Buffalo will take on Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field after a week off. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Dolphins winning the first 21-17 at home and the Bills taking the second 42-17.
Two weeks ago, Buffalo had a touchdown and change to spare in a 14-7 win over Tennessee. Meanwhile, Miami had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the squad lost 17-16 to Washington. Miami's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row.
Buffalo's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 0-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo comes into the game boasting the second fewest passing touchdowns allowed per game in the league at three. Less enviably, the Dolphins are stumbling into the matchup with the most yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 439.8 on average. So the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bills are a big 17-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Over/Under: 41
Series History
Buffalo have won five out of their last eight games against Miami.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Buffalo 42 vs. Miami 17
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 21 vs. Buffalo 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Buffalo 22 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 17, 2017 - Buffalo 24 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. Buffalo 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Miami 28 vs. Buffalo 25
- Nov 08, 2015 - Buffalo 33 vs. Miami 17
- Sep 27, 2015 - Buffalo 41 vs. Miami 14
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Why Garrett took the high road
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss what Garrett should've done in this situation
-
Packers' top three WRs miss practice
Aaron Rodgers may have to take on the Raiders without his top three receivers
-
Report: Glenn wants release from Bengals
The Bengals don't seem to have a great relationship with Cordy Glenn right now
-
Mahomes' ankle issue not a minor one
The star Chiefs quarterback has aggravated a Week 1 ailment several times in recent weeks
-
NFL odds, picks, sims: 49ers cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 7 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Okung ready to return to Chargers
L.A. is getting a big piece back
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help