Miami @ Buffalo

Current Records: Miami 1-6; Buffalo 4-2

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins haven't won a game against the Buffalo Bills since Dec. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Dolphins and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for Miami as they fell 30-28 to the Atlanta Falcons last week. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for four TDs and 291 yards on 40 attempts. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 164.10.

Speaking of close games: Buffalo was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 34-31 to the Tennessee Titans. The losing side was boosted by QB Josh Allen, who passed for three TDs and 353 yards on 47 attempts. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 154.40.

Special teams collected 11 points for Buffalo. K Tyler Bass delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Miami is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The Dolphins are now 1-6 while the Bills sit at 4-2. Miami is 0-5 after losses this season, Buffalo 1-0.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Bills are a big 14-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Buffalo have won ten out of their last 13 games against Miami.