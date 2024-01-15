A snowstorm and subsequent travel ban prompted the NFL to postpone the Bills' wild-card matchup with the Steelers from Sunday to Monday. Hours before kickoff, Buffalo was still enlisting hundreds of volunteers to shovel inside Highmark Stadium, whose seats and walkways remain covered with snow and ice. But what, exactly, is the weather supposed to be at game time?

Snow is still falling in Orchard Park, New York, home of the Bills, as of Monday morning, with showers expected to continue past the noon hour, per The Weather Channel. Between 12-1 p.m. Eastern, the snow is expected to taper off, with precipitation forecasts dropping from 32% at 12 p.m. to 24% through 2 p.m. But percentages won't fall beneath 10% until 5 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively stagnant from Monday morning through 4:30 p.m. kickoff, when the forecast calls for somewhere between 16-18 degrees. The temp is expected to remain about 15 degrees for much of the evening. Winds, meanwhile, are set to hover near 15 miles per hour around noon, only to drop to around 10 miles per hour by kickoff before another slight dip thereafter.

In total, snow accumulations on Monday are expected to be less than one inch, though at least 12 inches had already fallen in the Orchard Park area as of Sunday night, per the National Weather Service. The windy conditions that occurred during the snowfall resulted in near-zero visibility in and around the Bills' stadium during the original game time Sunday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced later Sunday that the Bills' game against the Steelers would not be postponed a second time, hoping the "bitter cold" will benefit her home-state team.

You can watch the game on CBS (4:30 p.m. ET) and stream on Paramount+.