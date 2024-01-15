The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will look to finally get their playoff game in on Monday after the game was postponed over the weekend. The western New York York area has been bombarded by several inches of snow over the past few days, resulting in a travel ban.

As kickoff draws near, clean-up crews and volunteers are working tirelessly to attempt to clear the snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

On Friday, the Bills started asking for volunteers to help with the snow removal. The team was offering to pay volunteers $20 an hour along with complimentary food in order to get the Bills' home stadium ready for Monday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

On Monday, the Bills once again asked for volunteers to come help shovel the snow from the stands to get ready for the game.

The Bills vs. Steelers game is currently slated for a 4:30 p.m. EST kickoff. The snow continued to fall in Orchard Park on Monday morning and, per The Weather Channel, the weather won't start to let up until noon local time.

Bills vice president of operations, Andy Major, told CBS News what the team's plan is to get rid of all the snow.

"We have a plan of snow removal of what we call 'bringing the seats,' where we spray a solution on the snow in the seats to help turn it into a much safer situation of slush," Major said.

Major also said that they could use tractors to clear any additional snow before kickoff. Clean-up crews are expected to work non-stop until Monday afternoon in order to clear as much snow as humanly possible.

Some Bills fans had a little bit of fun with the clean-up process as one shirtless fan slid down a conveyor belt that the team had set up to make the process smoother.