Both Bills and LeSean McCoy are shooting down random trade rumors involving Shady

When Sammy Watkins, who once cost two first-round picks to acquire, gets traded just weeks before the season begins, it is a clear-cut sign that anyone on the Bills is available for trade. So when a random, relatively unfounded rumor popped up about the Bills trading LeSean McCoy, people started to wonder if it might be true.

Spoiler: it's not.

The Bills have come out and said emphatically that McCoy is not on the trading block. And enough people have squashed down the rumor (notably this report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) that it's hard to believe the Bills would move McCoy unless something really golden dropped in their lap.

Also, they've told McCoy he won't be traded, according to McCoy.

"We had a great conversation, I'll leave it at that," McCoy said of talks with coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane. "One thing about it is everyone can have their own opinions or make up things. Nowadays with social media everything is blown out of proportion. At the end of the day the only thing I can do is control what I can control. And that's be one of the best players in the NFL, like I've been doing since I've been in the NFL. That's all I can do. Trade or not, keep me here, whatever it is.

"I talked to them guys and they said that's not on the radar and that's not in their plans."

It's always possible the Bills do trade McCoy. Maybe someone offers them a first-round pick in exchange for the running back. If that happened, you're going to see McCoy get dealt.

But that's pretty unlikely to happen.

Plus the Bills still have to walk a fine line of building for the long haul under Brandon Beane and not totally imploding over the short haul. Which is why Shady is more than likely to suit up for Buffalo moving forward.