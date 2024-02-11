Brandon Marshall's NFL journey was a long, winding road as he played 13 seasons with six different teams from 2006-2018 before retiring.

Marshall played with even more quarterbacks than he did teams -- 17 to be exact. Surprisingly, the six-time Pro Bowler named Jay Cutler, a quarterback he caught passes from in six different seasons -- three with the Denver Broncos (2006-2008) and three with the Chicago Bears (2012-2014) -- as the worst passer he ever played with. The reason wasn't because of what Cutler did, but rather what he didn't do.

"The worst quarterback that I played with, and listen, just understand that there was so much potential … was Jay Cutler," Marshall told "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans. "Jay Cutler should've won a Super Bowl. Jay Cutler had everything that it took to be one of the most legendary quarterbacks. And so, I would say Jay Cutler because he didn't reach half of his potential."

Marshall's lone First-Team All-Pro selection came in 2012, his first year reuniting with Cutler in Chicago when he totaled career highs in catches (118) and receiving yards (1,508) as well as snagging 11 receiving touchdowns. Cutler played eight seasons with the Bears from 2009-2016 and his 23,443 passing yards and 154 passing touchdowns in the Windy City both stand as the most in the franchise's long-running history. However, no quarterback in Chicago's history has thrown for 4,000 yards or 30 passing touchdowns in a single season.

The Bears came closest to reaching a Super Bowl with Cutler in the 2010 season when Chicago advanced to the NFC championship game. However, Cutler suffered a knee injury that knocked him out of the game in the first half, and the Bears went on to lose 21-14 to the rival Green Bay Packers, who went on to win Super Bowl XLV that season. That year was the only time Cutler reached the postseason.

On the flip side, Marshall said the best quarterback he played with was Ryan Fitzpatrick. Marshall co-led the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 14 in 2015 while catching passes from Fitzpatrick in the wide receiver's first season as a New York Jet.