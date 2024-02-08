Belichick is staying in New England. OK, not that Belichick, but there is one expected to stay with the Patriots in 2024. Safeties coach Brian Belichick is staying put, according to ESPN. Brian has worked in this role for four seasons and with the team for eight seasons.

Patriots new head coach Jared Mayo, who is taking over for Bill Belichick, called Brian a "great coach." Before becoming the head coach, Mayo was the team's linebackers coach and worked with Brian, so he has seen first hand what he brings to New England. Mayo said Brian is welcome to remain with the team if he chooses.

In 2016, Brian -- who is Bill Belichick's son -- got his start with the team as a scouting assistant, before moving to coaching assistant from 2017 to 2019 and then taking the role as safeties coach.

If he does remain, he will work under new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington, who was named DC after spending years with the team as a coaching assistant, outside linebackers coach and most recently the defensive line coach.

The Patriots lost two Belichicks this offseason: Bill, who remains without a team for 2024 and his other son Steve, who took the defensive coordinator job at the University of Washington. Steve was invited to stay in New England, but decided to leave the league for college. Steve had been with the team from 2012 to 2023, winning three Super Bowls. His most recent role was as the outside linebackers coach, moving from safeties coach, which his brother took over.

The Patriots coaching staff looks different from last season in many ways, most notably parting ways with their head coach after 24 seasons. In addition to two Belichicks going out the door, they have hired Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator, T.C. McCartney as the quarterbacks coach and Scott Peters as the offensive line coach.