A day after losing one of their most important players to a "freak" injury that's likely to keep him sidelined all season, the Denver Broncos were dealt another blow on Thursday, with No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton leaving practice early following a hard landing on his shoulder. Listed as a limited participant on the Broncos' injury report, the Pro Bowler received medical attention from team trainers upon his exit from Thursday's practice and, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, is undergoing an MRI for the injury.

Sutton, who did not return after leaving practice, is the top target in a revamped Broncos offense set to open the 2020 season Monday against the Tennessee Titans. It's safe to say, then, that his status -- still under evaluation inside the building -- will be crucial to monitor ahead of Week 1. Denver invested plenty of resources into second-year quarterback Drew Lock's supporting cast this offseason, notably drafting both Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler at receiver, but Sutton is easily the team's most proven pass catcher.

The 24-year-old SMU product, a second-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2018, has not missed a single game through the first two seasons of his NFL career. After hauling in 704 yards in nine starts as a rookie, Sutton broke out in 2019 as the team's clear-cut No. 1 WR, catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance.

In the event Sutton is unable to suit up for Monday's Week 1 clash with Tennessee, Denver would likely call upon Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer and DaeSean Hamilton for additional reps out wide. Hamler was also limited at Thursday's practice while recovering from a hamstring injury.