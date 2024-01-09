Since winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos have largely been known for their inability to make the playoffs, which is better than the current narrative surrounding this once proud franchise.

Along with still not being a playoff team (Denver missed the playoffs for an eighth straight year this season), the franchise is now caught in a he said/he said situation involving the general manager, coach and starting quarterback, Russell Wilson. On Tuesday, Denver GM David Paton dismissed Wilson's recent comments stating that he was benched prior to Week 17 after he was given an ultimatum: adjust your contract or lose your job as starting QB.

"During the bye week I did reach out to Russ's agent in a good faith and creative attempt to adjust his contract," Paton said, via Pro Football Talk. "We couldn't get a deal done. We moved on with our season. It didn't come up again. Fast forward Week 17, Sean (Payton) makes a change at the quarterback position. This was a football decision made by Sean in what he thought was the best interests of the team. This was completely independent of any conversations I had with the agent.

"Again, it was a football decision made by Sean. In regards of the negotiations, I'll just keep the specifics private out of respect for really everyone involved. Negotiations are hard. You have difficult conversations, tough conversations, and you can characterize negotiations really any way you want. We always try to handle ourselves professionally and in the best interests of the Broncos, and this was no different."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Clearly, someone isn't telling the truth. If Paton's comments are accurate, that means that Wilson is either lying or that he/his representatives misunderstood something that was said during said conversation. If Wilson is the one telling the truth, that means that Paton and/or Payton punished a player who was protecting his contract.

Either way, it's a bad look for an organization that not too long ago was one of the better run organizations in professional sports.