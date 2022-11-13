NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted to the locker room early in the first quarter of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans after injuring his ankle on Denver's first play from scrimmage. While Jeudy was initially questionable to return, he was ruled out in the second quarter.

Jeudy was running a route downfield before he went down with the non-contact injury. He remained on the turf for about two minutes, and was grabbing at the back of his leg/ankle. Jeudy eventually got up and walked off the field with assistance from trainers. Minutes later, he was carted to the locker room.

Per NFL Media, Jeudy suffered an injury to the back of his ankle, but it is not an Achilles injury.

Jeudy has caught 30-of-54 targets for 449 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played this season. The former Alabama star is coming off a six-catch, 63-yard performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, where he also caught his third touchdown of the season. The Broncos won that contest, 21-17, snapping a four-game losing streak.

With Jeudy out for the game, Kendall Hinton will be asked to step up out wide along with Courtland Sutton.