Denver Broncos rookie wideout Marvin Mims has been one of the NFL's most explosive players this season ... when he's gotten the opportunity. Mims has been targeted just 15 times this year, but he's turned those targets into 11 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown. He's also averaged 33.6 yards on his seven kick returns, and 20.7 yards on his nine punt returns.

He's basically been a big play waiting to happen. Or at least, he was earlier in the year. In Denver's last four games, Mims has been targeted three times and has one catch for zero yards. He also has two rushes for -14 yards. In the latest of those games, Mims finally played more than 40% of the snaps for the first time, logging a 69% snap share against the Bills on Monday night. And yet, Mims came away without a catch and was targeted only once.

Apparently, Mims has noticed the lack of looks. After being heckled by a fan for his zero-catch night, Mims responded by saying of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, "He don't throw it to me anyway."

Mims checks in seventh on the Broncos in targets, behind starters Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, tight end Adam Trautman and the team's trio of running backs (Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin). On a per-route basis, Mims ranks sixth, with Wilson looking his way 13.4% of the team Mims has been on the field for a pass play.

Marvin Mims DEN • WR • #83 TAR 15 REC 11 REC YDs 246 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Given his production, it would make sense to both get him on the field and get him the ball more often; but with Denver now having won three in a row, change might not be coming anytime soon.