Russell Wilson spent all of his career with the Seattle Seahawks until this offseason, when he was traded to the Denver Broncos. Wilson's time away from Seattle will not last long, however, as the Broncos are set to play the Seahawks in Week 1 of the regular season.

Even though Wilson has many memories with the Seahawks, he says the reunion this season will not be emotional.

The 33-year-old discussed how he will feel facing his former team on Monday Night Football, saying via NFL Media:

"I think for me, it's non-emotional. It's gotta be non-emotional. You gotta be able to go into it with the understanding that it's just ball, you know. Also understanding that there's been amazing times, there's been a lot of touchdowns there, and won a lot of games there, so I got great experience."'

Wilson, who was drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, says this will be "just another game."

Seahawks fans likely won't see it as this and emotions will be high as they watch the quarterback who took them to two Super Bowls, winning one, setting the franchise record for wins as a starter and going to nine Pro Bowls wearing another team's colors.

While Wilson says the Lumen Field game will be void of emotion, he may be underselling what it will be like to step foot in his old home.

"Obviously, Seattle's meant the world to me over the past 10 years. It's a special place. It's a special place to play, Lumen Field. I have high regard for all those guys over there and what they do," he said. "I think it's gonna be an exciting time."