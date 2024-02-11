Sean Payton demoted Russell Wilson late in the 2023 NFL season, effectively signaling the end of the Denver Broncos quarterback's time in Mile High City. It turns out Payton would've said goodbye to yet another signal-caller if the New York Giants had their way.

Appearing this week on "Up & Adams," the Broncos coach revealed that the Giants contacted Davis Webb, now working as Denver's QBs coach, after starter Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending ACL tear in November.

"Davis got a call about, 'Can you come back to play?'" Payton said, with Jones and former Giants QB Eli Manning listening. "And I'm like, 'Davis, you took this job. You're coaching.' And then there's some rule in our league that if you sign a coaching contract for that year, you cannot play. ... (Anyway), I thought I was gonna lose our quarterback coach to the Giants."

Webb, of course, has ties to the Giants, entering the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the team in 2017, then spending two different seasons with New York as a backup. The California product didn't take a snap in his first four pro seasons, which also featured stints with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, but Webb did make a Week 18 start for the Giants in his second tour with the club in 2022. He scored two touchdowns in that game against the rival Philadelphia Eagles, prior to New York's playoff run with Jones.

The 29-year-old Webb transitioned to coaching last offseason, joining Payton in Denver as the Broncos' new QBs coach. The Giants, meanwhile, called upon both veteran backup Tyrod Taylor and undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito to replace an injured Jones in 2023. They figure to be in the market for additional QB insurance this offseason.