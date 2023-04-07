With the NFL now allowing teams to wear a second helmet, the Denver Broncos plan on taking advantage of the new rule in 2023.

The Broncos announced this week that they'll be wearing an alternate helmet for up to two games during the upcoming season. The team made the announcement by sharing a tweet that possibly offered one big clue about what the alternate helmet might end up looking like.

The tweet appears to show a white helmet with a visor on it and in the reflection of the visor, you can see an image of some snow capped mountains, which are presumably the Rocky Mountains.

Based on that clue, it would seem that the Broncos are going to unveil a white helmet and wear it with their white uniforms at some point during the 2023 season.

If you're wondering what the might look like, a Broncos fan on Twitter shared a pretty cool mock-up of what a Broncos white out would look like.

There's also a second mock-up that includes the Broncos' old logo.

If the Broncos end up wearing a white helmet, but they decide to wear it with their orange uniforms, you can see below what that might look like.

The Broncos actually had a white helmet on display at Super Bowl LIV, so if that's the route they decide to go with their alternate helmet, it wouldn't be surprising at all.

Based on the tweet from the team's official Twitter account, it definitely seems like the Broncos will be unveiling a white alternate helmet at some point this year. However, we won't know for sure what the color of the helmet will be until it's actually revealed.

If the tweet from the team account was actually meant to throw everyone off and the Broncos decide to wear a throwback helmet, then they'll have several options. Over the course of their franchise history, they've worn an orange helmet, a brown helmet and their famous royal blue helmet to go along with their current Navy blue helmet.

You can see the orange helmet below.

And seriously, they actually wore a brown helmet at one point. They wore it while in the AFL in 1960 and 1961 and then wore it again in 2009 in an AFL throwback game.

The Broncos also have their famous royal blue helmet that they last wore for a Thanksgiving game in 2001 (They've been wearing the Navy helmet since 1997).

When the NFL decided to relax its one-helmet rule for the 2022 season, there were 13 teams that took advantage of it last season, and for 2023, the Broncos will also be taking advantage of the new rule, even if we don't know for sure what color the new helmet will be.