The Cleveland Browns have struggled with injuries at the wide receiver position during training camp, and they just saw another pass-catcher go down. On Tuesday, new wideout Jakeem Grant Sr. was carted off the field with a leg injury. On Wednesday, the NFL Network reported that he suffered a torn Achilles. Grant will miss the entire 2022 season as the Browns placed him on injured reserve.

As you can see below, Grant appeared unable to put much weight on his left leg when being assisted to the cart.

"We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement Tuesday. "We all realize injuries are part of our game but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

David Bell, Mike Woods II, Anthony Schwartz and even Amari Cooper have dealt with injuries in training camp. While none of the issues appeared to be too serious, the Browns are looking at the possibility of being quite thin at the receiver position and in the return game.

Jakeem Grant CLE • WR • 9 TAR 17 REC 11 REC YDs 132 REC TD 2 FL 3 View Profile

Grant signed with the Browns this offseason after spending the majority of the 2021 campaign with the Chicago Bears. In 2021, he picked up his second straight All-Pro honors, as well as a Pro Bowl bid as a punt returner. A sixth-round pick out of Texas Tech in 2016, Grant began his career with the Miami Dolphins, but was traded to Chicago last October.

Grant caught just nine passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games played with the Bears last year, but he's a speedy weapon who can make things happen once he gets the ball in his hands. He wasn't expected to compete for a starting job out wide, but would've been a nice change-of-pace player that any offensive coordinator can have fun with -- plus he's valuable in the return game.

The Browns open the preseason this Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.