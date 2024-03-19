Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy came to Ohio with one more year remaining on his existing contract, but his new franchise has reached a deal to keep him in Cleveland past 2024. According to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Browns and Jeudy have agreed to a three-year extension. NFL Media reports it's worth up to $58 million, and includes $41 million guaranteed.

Earlier this month, the Browns sent fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Denver Broncos for the 24-year-old pass-catcher. Jeudy was originally selected by the Broncos with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, but did not live up to expectations during his four seasons in Denver. Granted, he played with a rotating cast of characters at quarterback, and could thrive with this change of scenery. With this extension, the Browns are clearly anticipating a high payoff from their new No. 2 wideout.

Jeudy's best campaign came in 2022, when he caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns. In 57 career games played, Jeudy has caught 211 passes for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Browns are entering the third year of a six-year deal they handed quarterback Deshaun Watson, which includes an NFL-record $230 million guaranteed. He's missed 11 games in each of the last two seasons, due to a suspension in 2022, and injuries in 2023. Cleveland has averaged 19.7 team offensive points per game in Watson's starts compared to 21.5 points per game with other starting quarterbacks over the last two seasons, so the Browns are attempting to give their franchise quarterback all the weapons he needs to take Cleveland where it wants to go.