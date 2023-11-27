The Cleveland Browns suffered more than just a 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion, Amari Cooper exited early after taking a hard shot to the midsection area and star defensive end Myles Garrett was seen in a sling after the game.

Garrett said he felt a pop in his shoulder during the matchup, per ESPN, but it appears he avoided serious injury. Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Garrett is day-to-day with his shoulder injury, per NFL Media.

"I'm not going to come out unless it's falling off -- it's already falling off," Garrett said of his shoulder after the game, via ESPN. "I want to win just as much as the rest of these guys. ... I'm giving them every ounce I've got, I don't care how I'm feeling."

Garrett is a Defensive Player of the Year favorite. In 11 games played this season, he has recorded 32 combined tackles, 13 sacks (T-No. 2), four forced fumbles (T-No. 3) and 12 tackles for loss (T-No. 4) to go along with 23 QB hits (T-No. 3). He's been one of the most-feared pass rushers in the NFL in 2023, but failed to get to Russell Wilson on Sunday after registering 3.5 sacks over the last two games.

The Browns are not headed back to Cleveland this week. Instead, they flew to Los Angeles to prepare for Sunday's matchup against the Rams. Garrett's status on the injury report will be something to watch later in the week. At 7-4, the Browns currently own the second of three wild-card spots in the AFC.