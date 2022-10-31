The Cleveland Browns have won seven of their last eight matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the tides have seemingly shifted ahead of Monday Night Football. The Bengals (4-3) are coming off an AFC championship and have won four of five, while the Browns (2-5) are on a four-game losing streak. However, Cleveland owns a potent running game with Nick Chubb leading the NFL in rushing yards (740) and touchdowns (eight) and he could be the target of many NFL player prop bets against a Cincinnati defense that ranks bottom half of the league.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Chubb's over/under for total rushing yards at 83.5 in the Bengals vs. Browns NFL prop odds, and Chubb has topped that total in six of seven games this season. Meanwhile, Bengals running back Joe Mixon could feature more heavily in the passing game with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out. The latest Monday Night Football NFL prop bets list his over/under for total receiving yards at 23.5. Before betting any NFL props for Monday Night Football, you need to see the Browns vs. Bengals NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model entered Week 4 with a 22-10 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning almost $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Bengals vs. Browns on Monday Night Football approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Browns vs. Bengals

After simulating Bengals vs. Browns 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow goes under 268.5 passing yards. After a somewhat lackluster start to the season, Burrow has thrown for 781 yards and six touchdowns in the last two weeks but game script could be an issue here.

The Browns own an average time of possession of just under 32 minutes per game this season because of their rushing attack and you can expect Cleveland's offense to use Chubb and Kareem Hunt to keep Cincinnati off the field. Meanwhile, Cleveland's defense ranks 14th in passing yards allowed and have held five of the seven quarterbacks they've faced this season to 235 passing yards or fewer. The model is projecting a slower night for Burrow, predicting he throws for just 261 yards on average. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

In addition, the model says another star obliterates his yardage total and has a plus-money prop to target before kickoff. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Browns vs. Bengals prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Browns vs. Bengals prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? And which yardage prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Bengals vs. Browns props, all from the model that's up over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.